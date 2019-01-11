Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN Appoints Cyrus Namazi as VP of Global Domains Division

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 21, 2019 3:43 PM PST
ICANN has appointed Cyrus Namazi for its newly created position of Senior Vice President of the Global Domains Division (GDD). As a member of the Executive Team, Namazi will report to ICANN President and CEO, Göran Marby. From the annoucement: "The Global Domains Division was initially established in 2013 to handle the increase in scale resulting from the New gTLD Program and to ensure ICANN's operational excellence. Since joining ICANN in 2013, Namazi has served as Vice President of the group's Domain Name Services & Industry Engagement activities, responsible for managing ICANN's relationships with contracted parties; implementing and supporting the lifecycle of policies, services and contracts; and providing subject matter expertise across the ICANN organization and community. He has served as second in command of GDD since 2016, and most recently as interim head of GDD."

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, New TLDs
