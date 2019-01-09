NANOG's Edward Mc Nair to Deliver Keynote Address at CaribNOG 17 in April

Edward Mc Nair will deliver the keynote address at the next regional meeting of the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), to be held in Bridgetown, Barbados from April 10 to 12. The featured talk will take place on Thursday 11 April at 9 am AST. A live netcast will be available at the event page: https://www.caribnog.org/webcast

Mc Nair is the Executive Director of the North American Network Operators Group (NANOG). He is also the co-founder of Kaskadian, an agency that provides branding, marketing and sales support for startups and new businesses.

The upcoming CaribNOG meeting will focus on a range of cybersecurity and network resiliency issues that are central to the development of a more open, resilient and secure Internet. Mc Nair's keynote will focus on the crucial role NOGs play in supporting the human network needed to facilitate physical network development.

"As a volunteer-based community, largely drawn from the professionals who design, build and protect the computer networks of the region, we understand the importance of collaboration to help drive knowledge creation and research-driven innovation," said Stephen Lee, Program Director of CaribNOG. "Network Operator Groups have always helped to accelerate the possibilities of Internet development in the regions they serve. Edward Mc Nair's talk is a timely and welcomed perspective for our community."

CaribNOG 17 immediately follows the next public policy meeting of the American Registry of Internet Numbers, ARIN 43, which takes place at the same venue from April 7 to 10, 2019.

Event and registration details are available on the official websites caribnog.org and arin.net.