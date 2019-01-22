Home / News I have a News Tip

Russia to Disconnect Entirely From the Internet as Part of Cyber-Defense Measure

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 11, 2019 11:00 AM PST
According to various news outlets, Russia is reported to be planning a complete Internet shut down, as part of a test of its cyber-defenses. From BBC: "The draft law, called the Digital Economy National Program, requires Russia's ISPs to ensure that it can operate in the event of foreign powers acting to isolate the country online. ... The test is also expected to involve ISPs demonstrating that they can direct data to government-controlled routing points. These will filter traffic so that data sent between Russians reaches its destination, but any destined for foreign computers is discarded." The plan is reported to be scheduled form some time before April.

Related topics: Access Providers, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Internet Governance
