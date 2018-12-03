Home / News I have a News Tip

Government-Directed Internet Shutdowns and Fiber Cuts Continue in 2019 Impacting Various Countries

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 08, 2019 12:40 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 490

Internet disruptions observed in 2018 as a result of government shutdowns, cable problems, power outages, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks have already seeped into 2019. The occurrences include two new government-directed Internet disruptions in Africa and disruptions caused by fiber cuts and other network issues that impacted a number of countries around the world. David Belson, Senior Director of Internet Research & Analysis at Oracle Dyn, has posted an overview of January 2019 where he notes: "Problems with submarine cables, terrestrial fiber, and satellite/microwave links have long been threats to Internet connectivity, and it was almost expected that we'd see these occur soon after 2019 began. While arguably avoidable, their impact can generally be mitigated through disaster recovery plans… Unfortunately, providers have minimal, if any, recourse when these types of shutdowns are ordered."

Related topics: Access Providers, Internet Governance
