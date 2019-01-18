Home / News I have a News Tip

US Government and Businesses Need Collaborative Procedures Against Major Cyberattacks, Warns Report

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 06, 2019 7:12 PM PST
A new report warns that unless government and private sector decision makers begin developing specific procedures and trust now against cyber-enabled economic warfare (CEEW), the United States will find itself flat-footed during a major cyber event. The study conducted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Chertoff Group sought to identify points of alignment and divergence between what the private sector and government may want, need, and demand from each other in the immediate aftermath of a major cyber incident. The report urges government and private sector must have measures to anticipate, withstand, and recover from a major cyberattack. Also provided are a number of steps public and private sectors should implement urgently.

