China, Russia Posing More Aligned Cyberattack Threats to the US, Says Chief of National Intelligence

Dan Coats, Director of US National Intelligence warns China and Russia are increasingly using cyber operations to steal information, influence citizens and to disrupt critical infrastructure. Reuter's Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu report: "China and Russia pose the biggest risks to the United States, and are more aligned than they have been in decades as they target the 2020 presidential election and American institutions to expand their global reach… While China and Russia strengthen their alliance ... some American allies are pulling away from Washington in reaction to changing U.S. policies on security and trade." Heads up: US intelligence officials expect more advanced and improved type of attacks on the 2020 presidential contest.