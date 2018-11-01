In a Rare Meeting, Huawei Founder Addresses Concerns Over Tech Giant Spying for Chinese Government

In a rare meeting, Ren Zhengfei the founder of the Chinese tech giant Huawei assured foreign reporters that his company would refuse to disclose secrets about its customers and their communication networks. The company has been facing escalating concerns over the controversy that it might be spying for the Communist government. Joe McDonald reporting in AP: "Ren's comments were the 74-year-old former military engineer's most direct public response to accusations the world's biggest maker of telecom network gear is controlled by the ruling Communist Party or is required to facilitate Chinese spying. The United States, Australia, Japan and some other governments have imposed curbs on use of its technology over such concerns."

Noteworthy: "Ren said he became a Communist Party member in the early 1980s after the state press published reports about his development of a measuring tool for an engineering project." But also insisted that he sees no connection between his personal political beliefs and company decisions.