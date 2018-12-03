Home / News I have a News Tip

FCC Declines Emergency Briefing Request Concerning Location Data Collection

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 15, 2019 10:55 AM PST
U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai declined a top House Democrat's request for an emergency briefing on the wireless industry's data collection practices amid troubling reports about the availability of real-time location information, reports Harper Neidig in The Hill. The government shutdown was blamed for the refusal with the FCC stating that the issue could not be addressed at this time as it did not pose a "threat to the safety of human life or property." From FCC's statement: "Unfortunately, we were required to suspend that investigation earlier this month because of the lapse in funding, and pursuant to guidance from our expert attorneys, the career staff that is working on this issue are currently on furlough."

Related topics: Mobile Internet, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Wireless
