2019 Will Be the Year of New gTLDs, Wired Predicts

In an article published today on the state of new top-level domains, Wired says "2019 could be the year of the obscure domain name." Chris Stokel-Walker writes: "[T]he latest registration figures released by Verisign ... seem to indicate that after a rocky few years, new gTLDs may finally be finding their niche in the marketplace. ... Registrations for new gTLDs rose by nearly 11 per cent in the last year, compared to an average 3.5 per cent increase across the entire domain landscape, according to Verisign. One in five domain name registrations in the last year were on new gTLDs. ... Buyers have more confidence in the legitimacy of these new endings: renewals of 1&1;IONOS's new gTLDs are performing up to the level — and in some cases better than — traditional TLDs."