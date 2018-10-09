Home / News I have a News Tip

The New gTLD Market Will Improve Very Slightly Over the Next Year or So, ICANN Predicts

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 19, 2018 12:21 PM PST
According to ICANN’s latest budget predictions, new gTLD market will improve very slightly over the next year or so. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "The organization is now forecasting that it will see $5.2 million of funding from new gTLD registry transaction fees in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, up from the $5.1 million it predicted when it passed the FY19 budget in May. ... The budget is also less than optimistic when it comes to legacy, pre-2012 gTLDs, which includes the likes of .com and .net."

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, New TLDs
