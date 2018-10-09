The New gTLD Market Will Improve Very Slightly Over the Next Year or So, ICANN Predicts

According to ICANN’s latest budget predictions, new gTLD market will improve very slightly over the next year or so. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "The organization is now forecasting that it will see $5.2 million of funding from new gTLD registry transaction fees in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, up from the $5.1 million it predicted when it passed the FY19 budget in May. ... The budget is also less than optimistic when it comes to legacy, pre-2012 gTLDs, which includes the likes of .com and .net."