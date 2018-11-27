Home / News I have a News Tip

Latest Wave of Organized Phishing Attacks Beat Two-Factor Authentication

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 18, 2018 9:35 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 552

Researchers at Certfa Lab provide a review of the latest wave of organized phishing attacks by Iranian state-backed hackers which succeeded by compromising 2-factor authentication. From the report: "Phishing attacks are the most common form of infiltration used by Iranian state-backed hackers to gain access into accounts. ... In this campaign, hackers have targeted individuals who are involved in economic and military sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as politicians, civil and human rights activists and journalists around the world. Our review in Certfa demonstrates that the hackers — knowing that their victims use two-step verification — target verification codes and also their email accounts such as Yahoo! and Gmail." The safest existing way to confront these attacks, Certfa researches say, is using Security Keys such as YubiKey.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Mobile Internet
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics