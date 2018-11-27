Latest Wave of Organized Phishing Attacks Beat Two-Factor Authentication

Researchers at Certfa Lab provide a review of the latest wave of organized phishing attacks by Iranian state-backed hackers which succeeded by compromising 2-factor authentication. From the report: "Phishing attacks are the most common form of infiltration used by Iranian state-backed hackers to gain access into accounts. ... In this campaign, hackers have targeted individuals who are involved in economic and military sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as politicians, civil and human rights activists and journalists around the world. Our review in Certfa demonstrates that the hackers — knowing that their victims use two-step verification — target verification codes and also their email accounts such as Yahoo! and Gmail." The safest existing way to confront these attacks, Certfa researches say, is using Security Keys such as YubiKey.