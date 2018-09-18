Home / Blogs

New Report About Internet Routing With MANRS

By Fred Baker
  • Dec 13, 2018 7:52 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 760
Fred Baker

I find myself reading, frequently, about "interesting" exploits of IP routing. Recent history includes the redirection of Telegram traffic to Iran, Google traffic to China, and Cloudflare traffic to Nigeria — and, per bgpstream.com, 64 events this month, 18 of them on one day.

Is this expensive? You bet, both in money and in mindshare. Imagine the impact of discovering your company's name in the press.

Is this kind of thing preventable? It is, but it requires action on two fronts: the creation of accurate Internet Routing Registry (IRR) and Route Origin Authorisation (ROA) entries for address space, and the use of them in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing.

The Internet Society has a new report on the topic [PDF], and the MANRS community has more information at https://www.manrs.org.

By Fred Baker, Consultant
Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Internet Protocol, IP Addressing, Networks
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics