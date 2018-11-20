Home / News I have a News Tip

The Internet Society Names Former ICANN Board Member Rinalia Abdul Rahim as Senior Vice President

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 11, 2018 1:52 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 202

Rinalia Abdul Rahim Named Senior Vice President of The Internet SocietyThe Internet Society has selected Rinalia Abdul Rahim for the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Strategy and Implementation, the organization announced today. Abdul Rahim's Internet governance experience spans over 20 years and most recently she served on the Board of Directors for the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). In this position, The Internet Society says Abdul Rahim will be responsible for coordinating the organization's operational outputs and for overseeing the alignment of the Internet Society's work with its strategic goals and objectives. She will assume her post on 1 January, 2019.

"Rinalia's extensive experience in Internet development and in bringing different groups together to work towards a common goal will be critical in helping the Internet Society achieve its mission of promoting the development of an open, globally-connected and secure Internet," said Andrew Sullivan, President & CEO of the Internet Society.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics