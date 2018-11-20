The Internet Society Names Former ICANN Board Member Rinalia Abdul Rahim as Senior Vice President

Rinalia Abdul Rahim Named Senior Vice President of The Internet SocietyThe Internet Society has selected Rinalia Abdul Rahim for the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Strategy and Implementation, the organization announced today. Abdul Rahim's Internet governance experience spans over 20 years and most recently she served on the Board of Directors for the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). In this position, The Internet Society says Abdul Rahim will be responsible for coordinating the organization's operational outputs and for overseeing the alignment of the Internet Society's work with its strategic goals and objectives. She will assume her post on 1 January, 2019.

"Rinalia's extensive experience in Internet development and in bringing different groups together to work towards a common goal will be critical in helping the Internet Society achieve its mission of promoting the development of an open, globally-connected and secure Internet," said Andrew Sullivan, President & CEO of the Internet Society.