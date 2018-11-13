Home / News I have a News Tip

Kaspersky Loses Appeal Against US Government Ban of Its Security Software

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 01, 2018 8:01 AM PST
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has upheld the government’s ban on anti-virus software from the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab. Jacqueline Thomsen reporting in The Hill writes: "The Russian company had fought the ban, claiming that it was unconstitutional and that Kaspersky has been unfairly singled out. However, a district court had ruled against Kaspersky's claims, and the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday agreed with that previous decision. ... Congress last year included a mandate for agencies to remove Kaspersky software from their systems in its annual defense bill." A statement released by Kaspersky in reaction to the decision says the decision will not deter the company from its commitment to fight for a safer cyberspace. "The DC Circuit Court’s decision is disappointing [says Kaspersky], but the events of the past year that culminated in this decision were almost expected, and not just by our company, but by the cybersecurity industry in general. We’re sure that the issues involved in our litigation go far beyond technical aspects of US constitutional law..."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Policy & Regulation
