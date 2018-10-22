Home / Blogs

Nominations Now Open for Public Interest Registry (Operator of .ORG) Board of Directors

By Dan York
  • Nov 29, 2018 12:58 PM PST
Dan York

Would you be interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domains? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for three positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nominations deadline is Monday, February 4, 2019, at 15:00 UTC.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at:

https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/

As noted on that page:

The Internet Society is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR's business is to manage the international registry of .org, .ngo, and .ong domain names, as well as associated Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs).

There are three positions opening on the PIR Board. Directors will serve a 3-year term that begins mid-year 2019 and expires mid-year 2022.

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate, please see the form to submit toward the bottom of the page.

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York hereVisit Page
