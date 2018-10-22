Nominations Now Open for Public Interest Registry (Operator of .ORG) Board of Directors

Would you be interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domains? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for three positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nominations deadline is Monday, February 4, 2019, at 15:00 UTC.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at:

https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/

As noted on that page:

There are three positions opening on the PIR Board. Directors will serve a 3-year term that begins mid-year 2019 and expires mid-year 2022.

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate, please see the form to submit toward the bottom of the page.