Google Building 600 Million Euro Data Center in Denmark Powered by Renewable Energy

Google will invest 600 million euro (roughly $700 million USD) to construct its first Danish datacenter. The company says the site will be matching its energy use with 100 percent carbon-free energy. Google further notes that the data center will be among the most energy-efficient data centers in Denmark to date by taking advantage of advanced machine learning ensuring every watt of electricity counts. This will be Googles fifth data center in Europe with others located in Ireland, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium. "The Nordic countries, which can generate electricity relatively cheaply from renewable sources such as hydropower and wind, have long been a magnet for heavy power-using industries, but are now attracting power-hungry data centers," Reuters notes.