France to Stop Using Google as Part of Its Plan to Establish Digital Sovereignty

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 20, 2018 7:07 PM PST
The 2013 NSA revelations by the American whistleblower Edward Snowden was a stern wake-up call for French politicians. France and the European Union shared increasing concerns of becoming "digital colonies." Clothilde Goujard in a report published in Wired says: "France is working hard to avoid becoming a digital colony of the US or China. Last month, both the French National Assembly and the French Army Ministry declared that their digital devices would stop using Google as their default search engines. Instead, they will use Qwant, a French and German search engine that prides itself for not tracking its users. ... These days, hearing French politicians taking a bellicose stance on technology is becoming increasingly frequent."

Related topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Privacy
