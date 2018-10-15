Schneier: Lasting IoT Security Will Only Happen if Governments Start Introducing Stiff Penalties

Without regulation, there is little hope companies will implement proper security protection measures for IoT devices, said author and security expert Bruce Schneier, during a panel discussion at the Aspen Cyber Summit. Schneier via a report by Shaun Nichols in The Register: "Looking at every other industry, we don't get security unless it is done by the government. I challenge you to find an industry in the last 100 years that has improved security without being told [to do so] by the government. ... I don't think people are going to say I'm going to choose my refrigerator based on the number of unwanted features that are in the device."
