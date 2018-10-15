Home / News I have a News Tip

Schneier: Lasting IoT Security Will Only Happen if Governments Start Introducing Stiff Penalties

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 11, 2018 11:57 AM PST
Without regulation, there is little hope companies will implement proper security protection measures for IoT devices, said author and security expert Bruce Schneier, during a panel discussion at the Aspen Cyber Summit. Schneier via a report by Shaun Nichols in The Register: "Looking at every other industry, we don't get security unless it is done by the government. I challenge you to find an industry in the last 100 years that has improved security without being told [to do so] by the government. ... I don't think people are going to say I'm going to choose my refrigerator based on the number of unwanted features that are in the device."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Policy & Regulation
