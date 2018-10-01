Home / News I have a News Tip

Berners-Lee Launches Global Campaign to Save the Web From Destruction

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 05, 2018 1:37 PM PDT
Tim Berners-Lee has called on governments, companies and individuals to back a new "Contract for the Web" that aims to protect people's rights and freedoms on the internet. The global campaign aims to save the web from the destructive effects of abuse and discrimination, political manipulation, and other threats that plague the online world. Ian Sample reporting in The Guardian: "The contract outlines central principles that will be built into a full contract and published in May 2019, when half of the world's population will be able to get online. More than 50 organisations have already signed the contract, which is published by Berners-Lee's World Wide Web Foundation alongside a report that calls for urgent action."

Related topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Web
