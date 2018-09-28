Berners-Lee Warns About the Danger of Concentration Regarding Growing Dominance of Tech Giants

World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee speaking during an interview this week, warned Silicon Valley technology giants have grown so dominant they may need to be broken up. Berners-Lee told Reuters: "What naturally happens is you end up with one company dominating the field so through history there is no alternative to really coming in and breaking things up. There is a danger of concentration. ... Before breaking them up, we should see whether they are not just disrupted by a small player beating them out of the market, but by the market shifting, by the interest going somewhere else."
To post comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byAfilias