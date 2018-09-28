Home / News I have a News Tip

Berners-Lee Warns About the Danger of Concentration Regarding Growing Dominance of Tech Giants

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 01, 2018 10:47 AM PDT
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee speaking during an interview this week, warned Silicon Valley technology giants have grown so dominant they may need to be broken up. Berners-Lee told Reuters: "What naturally happens is you end up with one company dominating the field so through history there is no alternative to really coming in and breaking things up. There is a danger of concentration. ... Before breaking them up, we should see whether they are not just disrupted by a small player beating them out of the market, but by the market shifting, by the interest going somewhere else."

