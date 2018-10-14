Home / News I have a News Tip

US Copyright Office Expands Security Researchers' Ability to Hack Without Going to Jail

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 30, 2018 1:52 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 871

The Librarian of Congress and US Copyright Office has updated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act extending some essential exemptions ensuring that computer security researchers won't be treated like nefarious criminals for their contributions to society. Karl Bode reporting in Motherboard writes: "We've long noted how security researchers are frequently treated like criminals by companies that don't appreciate having security flaws and vulnerabilities in their products exposed or discussed. That's often not helped by the vague language of the DMCA, which critics argue has been an overreaching mess with near-endless potential for collateral damage." Some caveats: According to Blake Reid, Associate Clinical Professor at Colorado Law, new ruling only applies to "use exemptions," not "tools exemptions" and security researchers still can't release things like pen-testing tools that bypass DRM, or even publish technical papers.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Law, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics