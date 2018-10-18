Home / Blogs

Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2019 Board of Trustees

By Dan York
  • Oct 29, 2018 10:48 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 676
Dan York

Are you passionate about ensuring the Internet remains open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy - for everyone? Do you have experience in Internet standards, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for one of the open seats on the Internet Society Board of Trustees.

Founded by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society (ISOC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution and use of the Internet. Working through a global community of chapters and members, the Internet Society collaborates with a broad range of groups to promote the technologies that keep the Internet safe and secure, and advocates for policies that enable universal access. The Internet Society is also the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society's mission.

In 2019:

  • the Internet Society's chapters will select one Trustee;
  • its Organization Members will select two Trustees; and
  • the IETF will select one Trustee.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself), to stand for election, or to serve on the Board. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin 3-year terms commencing with the Society's annual general meeting in July 2018.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/trustees

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York hereVisit Page
Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Internet Governance
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics