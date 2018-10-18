Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2019 Board of Trustees

Are you passionate about ensuring the Internet remains open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy - for everyone? Do you have experience in Internet standards, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for one of the open seats on the Internet Society Board of Trustees.

Founded by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society (ISOC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution and use of the Internet. Working through a global community of chapters and members, the Internet Society collaborates with a broad range of groups to promote the technologies that keep the Internet safe and secure, and advocates for policies that enable universal access. The Internet Society is also the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society's mission.

In 2019:

the Internet Society's chapters will select one Trustee;

its Organization Members will select two Trustees; and

the IETF will select one Trustee.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself), to stand for election, or to serve on the Board. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin 3-year terms commencing with the Society's annual general meeting in July 2018.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/trustees