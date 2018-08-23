Home / News I have a News Tip

Most Cyberattacks Are From Hostile States, Reports U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 15, 2018 5:39 PM PDT
A report from the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre blames hostile foreign states for the majority of the 1,167 attacks dealt with in the past two years. Kitty Donaldson reporting in Bloomberg: "In the organization's second annual report, published Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Ciaran Martin wrote he's in 'little doubt' the U.K. will be victim of a 'Category One Attack' on critical national infrastructure in the future, highlighting Russia as one of the states most likely to launch an assault. ... [As] 5G telephone networks come into service, companies should examine their supply chains, which may be at greater risk of hacking, the report recommended."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity
