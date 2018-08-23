Home / News I have a News Tip

US Senators Urge Canada to Drop China’s Huawei Technologies in Building Future Telecom Networks

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 14, 2018 11:34 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 761

U.S. Senators Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, both critics of China, have urged Canada to consider dropping China's Huawei Technologies from helping to build next-generation 5G telecommunications networks. A letter obtained by the Globe and Mail dated October 11 was submitted to Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada which stated in part: "We write with grave concerns about the possibility that Canada might include Huawei Technologies or any other Chinese state-directed telecommunications company in its fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications network infrastructure. As you are aware, Huawei is not a normal private-sector company. There is ample evidence to suggest that no major Chinese company is independent of the Chinese government and Communist Party − and Huawei, which China's government and military tout as a 'national champion,' is no exception." Huawei Canada has assured that it works openly and transparently with the Canadian government in order to satisfy national-security concerns. Prime Minister's Office has not commented on the matter.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybersecurity, Networks, Telecom
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics