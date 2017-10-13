Home / News I have a News Tip

Google Drops Out of Pentagon’s $10B Cloud Competition, Says Deal May Clash With Its AI Values

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 09, 2018 11:51 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 545

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has announced that it will not compete for the Pentagon’s cloud-computing contract with an estimated value of $10 billion; says the project may conflict with its corporate values on artificial intelligence. Aaron Gregg reporting in the Washington Post: "The contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI for short, calls for a massive cloud-computing infrastructure that can handle classified U.S. military data and enable new defense capabilities. Bids are due Oct. 12. In a statement to The Washington Post, Google said it is dropping its bid for ethical reasons and because it lacked certain government certifications."

According to Tech Workers Coalition, an advocate for giving employees a say in technology company decisions, Google’s decision to withdraw from the cloud competition was due to pressure from thousands of workers, not AI principles. Tweeted today: "Google had every intention of bidding for, and possibly winning, the JEDI contract. They spent considerable resources and hours of top executive time courting military officials to do exactly this. They only dropped out due to sustained employee pressure."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cloud Computing
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics