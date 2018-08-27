The Missing Piece of the Security Conference Circuit

So far this year I think I've attended 20+ security conferences around the world — speaking at many of them. Along the way, I got to chat with hundreds of attendees and gather their thoughts on what they hoped to achieve or learn at each of these conferences.

In way too many cases I think the conference organizers have missed the mark.

I'd like to offer the following thoughts and feedback to the people organizing and facilitating these conferences (especially those catering to local security professionals):

Attendees have had enough of stunt hacking presentations. By all means, throw in one or two qualified speakers on some great stunt hack — but use them as sparingly as keynotes.

Highly specialized — border-line stunt hacking topics — disenfranchise many of the attendees. Sure, it's fun to have a deep-dive hacking session on voting machines, smart cars, etc. but when every session is focused on (what is essentially an) "edge" security device that most attendees will never be charged with attacking or defending… it's no longer overwhelming, it becomes noise that can't be applied in "real-life" for the majority of attendees.

As an industry we're desperately trying to engage those entering the job market and "sell" them on our security profession. Trinket displays of security (e.g. CTF, lock-picking) sound more interesting to people already in security… and much less so to those just entering the job market. Let's face it, no matter how much they enjoy picking locks, it's unlikely a qualification for first-line SOC analysts. Even for those that have been in the industry for a few years, these cliche trinket displays of security "skill" have become tired… and look like wannabe Def Cons.

Most attendees really want to LEARN something that they can APPLY to their job. They're looking for nuggets of smartness that can be used tomorrow in the execution of their job.

Here are a few thoughts for security (/hacker) conference organizers: