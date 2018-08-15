Internet Society Partnering With Facebook to Develop Internet Exchange Points Throughout Africa

The Internet Society today announced that it is partnering with Facebook to develop Internet Exchange Points (IXP) throughout Africa. Currently, 42% of countries in Africa lack IXPs, says Internet Society: "most of their domestic Internet traffic is exchanged through points outside their respective country, usually through satellite or submarine fiber across multiple international hubs to reach their destination. This can result in poor end-user experiences and discourages hosting content locally, which are some of the key factors towards the development of the local Internet ecosystem."

The goal, according to Dawit Bekele, Africa Regional Bureau Director for the Internet Society, is to have 80% of the Internet traffic consumed in Africa to be locally accessible, and only 20% sourced outside the continent by the year 2020.