Trump Administration Says US Will Start Using Offensive Strategy Towards Cyberattacks

The Trump administration today announced that the U.S. will begin a new strategy to deter and respond to cyberattacks with offensive actions against foreign adversaries. Jacqueline Thomsen reporting in The Hill: "The U.S.'s new cyber strategy, signed by President Trump, marks the federal government officially taking a more aggressive approach to cyber threats presented from across the globe. National security adviser John Bolton said that the actions are part of an overall deterrence strategy: Launching cyberattacks against actors in, or sponsored by, other nations, he said, will prevent those adversaries from attacking the U.S. in the first place." Also noted is National security adviser John Bolton's commentary stating that "not every response to a cyberattack would necessarily occur in cyberspace."