New York Times Sues FCC for Net Neutrality Records Concerning Possible Russian Involvement

  • Sep 20, 2018 12:07 PM PDT
The New York Times Co. filed a lawsuit today against the Federal Communications Commission concerning records the newspaper alleges may shed light on possible Russian participation in a public comment period before the commission rolled back Obama-era net neutrality rules. Jon Reid reporting in Bloomberg BNA broke the news – quoting plaintiffs: "The request at issue in this litigation involves records that will shed light on the extent to which Russian nationals and agents of the Russian government have interfered with the agency notice-and-comment process about a topic of extensive public interest: the government's decision to abandon 'net neutrality,'"

