New Zealand's Domain Name Commission Wins Injunction in a Lawsuit Against DomainTools

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 12, 2018 7:40 PM PDT
New Zealand's Domain Name Commission today won a motion for preliminary injunction in a US lawsuit against the company DomainTools. Plaintiff argued that DomainTools breached the Commission's terms of use and exposed details of domain name holders who choose to have their details kept private. Domain Name Commissioner, Brent Carey, in a release today said: "We look forward to presenting our full case to the Court, as we seek to permanently prevent DomainTools from ever building a secondary .nz database offshore and outside the control of the Domain Name Commission."

DomainTools argued that this lawsuit may cause an avalanche of litigation as a result of other registries also attempting to protect the privacy of their registrants to which Judge Lasnik responded they may be correct.

The court paper here.

Share your comments

One can only hope! Volker Greimann  –  Sep 12, 2018 11:41 PM PDT

"this lawsuit may cause an avalanche of litigation as a result of other registries also attempting to protect the privacy of their registrants"

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

