Home / News I have a News Tip

Frequency of DDoS Attacks Risen by 40% While Duration of Attacks Decrease

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 12, 2018 2:58 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 974

The frequency of DDoS attacks has risen by 40% year on year while the duration of attacks decreased with 77% lasting ten minutes or less, according to a new report released by Corero Network Security. The report warns one in five organizations will be targeted again within 24 hours. Other key highlights from the report: Low volume, sub-saturating attacks continue to dominate (94% less than 5Gbps); Whilst still infrequent, attacks over 10Gbps have doubled; Organisations faced an average of 8 attacks per day in Q2 2018, an increase of 40% compared to the same quarter in 2017.

Increase in DDoS attacks attributed to IoT Botnets: In another report from security firm NexusGuard also released today, the company warns the increase in attacks and their sizes is the result of attackers amassing giant botnets using insecure IoT devices. "Attackers are using vulnerabilities in these devices to rapidly build large botnets ... at one point the Mirai Satori botnet was seen from over 280,000 IP addresses over a 12 hour period and the newer Anarchy botnet was able to amass over 18,000 routers in a single day."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, DDoS, Internet of Things
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics