British Airways Issues Apology for Cyberattack Affecting Hundreds of Thousands of Customers

British Airways issued an apology today after the credit card details of hundreds of thousands of its customers were stolen over a two-week period in the most serious attack on its website and app. Paul Sandle reporting in Reuters: "The airline discovered on Wednesday that bookings made between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 had been infiltrated in a 'very sophisticated, malicious criminal' ... [British Airways] immediately contacted customers when the extent of the breach became clear. Around 380,000 card payments were compromised, the airline said, with hackers obtaining names, street and email addresses, credit card numbers, expiry dates and security codes — sufficient information to steal from accounts."