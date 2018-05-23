Home / News I have a News Tip

British Airways Issues Apology for Cyberattack Affecting Hundreds of Thousands of Customers

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 07, 2018 11:42 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,128

British Airways issued an apology today after the credit card details of hundreds of thousands of its customers were stolen over a two-week period in the most serious attack on its website and app. Paul Sandle reporting in Reuters: "The airline discovered on Wednesday that bookings made between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 had been infiltrated in a 'very sophisticated, malicious criminal' ... [British Airways] immediately contacted customers when the extent of the breach became clear. Around 380,000 card payments were compromised, the airline said, with hackers obtaining names, street and email addresses, credit card numbers, expiry dates and security codes — sufficient information to steal from accounts."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Malware
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics