Call for Participation - ICANN DNSSEC Workshop at ICANN63 Barcelona

Do you have a great idea about DNSSEC or DANE that you'd like to share with the wider community? If so, and you're planning to be in Barcelona, Spain for ICANN63 in October 2018, submit a proposal to present your idea at the DNSSEC Workshop!

Send a brief (1-2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-barcelona@isoc.org by Friday, 07 September 2018.

For more information, read the full Call for Participation below.

The DNSSEC Deployment Initiative and the Internet Society Deploy360 Programme, in cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), are planning a DNSSEC Workshop during the ICANN63 meeting held from 20-25 October 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The DNSSEC Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced and new people to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments.

For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN Policy Forum in Panama City, Panama on 25 June 2018. The presentations and transcripts are available at:

https://62.schedule.icann.org/meetings/699560 and

https://62.schedule.icann.org/meetings/699556

At ICANN63 we are particularly interested in live demonstrations of uses of DNSSEC, DS automation or DANE. Examples might include:

DNSSEC automation and deployment using CDS, CDNSKEY, and CSYNC

DNSSEC/DANE validation in browsers and in applications

Secure email / email encryption using DNSSEC, OPENPGPKEY, or S/MIME

DNSSEC signing solutions and innovation (monitoring, managing, validation)

Tools for automating the generation of DNSSEC/DANE records

Extending DNSSEC/DANE with authentication, SSH, XMPP, SMTP, S/MIME or PGP/GPG and other protocols

Our interest is to provide current examples of the state of development and to show real-world examples of how DNSSEC and DANE related innovation can be used to increase the overall security of the Internet.

We are open to presentations and demonstrations related to any topic associated with DNSSEC and DANE. Examples of the types of topics we are seeking include:

1. DNSSEC Panel (Regional and Global)

For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment in the region and also from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment. In particular, we will consider the following questions: Are you interested in reporting on DNSSEC validation of your ISPs? What can DNSSEC do for you? What doesn't it do? What are the internal tradeoffs to implementing DNSSEC? What did you learn in your deployment of DNSSEC? We are interested in presentations from both people involved with the signing of domains and people involved with the deployment of DNSSEC-validating DNS resolvers.

2. Post KSK Rollover

Following the Root Key Rollover, we would like to bring together a panel of people who can talk about lessons learned from this KSK Rollover and lessons learned for the next time

3. DS Automation

We are looking at innovative ways to automate the parent-child synchronization CDS / CDNSKEY and methods to bootstrap new or existing domains. We are also interested in development or plans related to CSYNC, which are aimed at keeping the glue up to date.

We would like to hear from DNS Operators what their current thoughts on CDS/CDNSKEY automation are.

3 DNSSEC/DANE Support in the browsers

We would be interested in hearing from browser developers what their plans are in terms of supporting DNSSEC/DANE validation.

4. DANE Automation

For DNSSEC to reach massive deployment levels it is clear that a higher level of automation is required than is currently available. There also is strong interest for DANE usage within web transactions as well as for securing email and Voice-over-IP (VoIP). We are seeking presentations on topics such as:

How can the industry use DANE and other DNSSEC applications as a mechanism for creating a more secure Internet?

What tools, systems and services are available to help automate DNSSEC key management?

Can you provide an analysis of current tools/services and identify gaps?

What are some of the new and innovative uses of DANE and other DNSSEC applications in new areas or industries?

What tools and services are now available that can support DANE usage?

We would be particularly interested in any live demonstrations of DNSSEC / DANE application automation and services. Demonstrations of new tools that make the setup of DNSSEC or DANE more automated would also be welcome.

If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-barcelona@isoc.org by **07 September 2018 **

We hope that you can join us.

Thank you,

Kathy Schnitt

On behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:

Jean Robert Hountomey, AfricaCERT

Jacques Latour, .CA

Russ Mundy, Parsons

Ondřej Filip, CZ.NIC

Yoshiro Yoneya, JPRS

Dan York, Internet Society

Mark Elkins, DNS/ZACR