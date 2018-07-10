Home / News I have a News Tip

Team Behind Google Chrome Wants to Challenge How URLs are Displayed in the Browser

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 04, 2018 12:11 PM PDT
Google's Chrome browser has turned 10 and to commemorate the occasion, the company is rolling out a revamped design along with a series of new features, including a more powerful omnibox. In an article today published in Wired, Chrome's engineering Manager, Adrienne Porter Felt, is quoted saying "people have a really hard time understanding URLs." She continues: "They're hard to read, it's hard to know which part of them is supposed to be trusted, and in general I don't think URLs are working as a good way to convey site identity. So we want to move toward a place where web identity is understandable by everyone — they know who they're talking to when they're using a website and they can reason about whether they can trust them. But this will mean big changes in how and when Chrome displays URLs. We want to challenge how URLs should be displayed and question it as we're figuring out the right way to convey identity."

Related topics: Domain Names, Web
