Study Finds GDPR Has Had Minimal Impact on Spam and Domain Registrations

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 31, 2018 12:07 PM PDT
Contrary to concerns regarding the effect of GDPR, "not only has there not been an increase in spam, but the volume of spam and new registrations in spam-heavy generic top-level domains (gTLDs) has been on the decline." This according to the latest research by Cisco Talos which conducts monthly tracking of email and spam volume. Allan Liska and Bruce Liska reporting in Recorded Future blog:

Email Volume Is Down – "on May 1, 2018, the total volume of email was 433.9 billion messages; spam accounted for 370.04 billion messages, or 85.28 percent of all email. On August 1, 2018, the total volume of messages was 361.83 billion, with 85.14 percent, or 308.05 billion messages, identified as spam. While the total volume of email fell precipitously, most likely due to a combination of seasonal email fluctuations and as the result of newly enforced privacy standards, the percentage of spam remained roughly the same… In other words, spammers are not — at least at this time — rushing to launch new campaigns because of GDPR-enforced WHOIS privacy rules."

Domain Registrations Have Fallen Slightly – "Even though the number of new domain registrations is flat, it is possible that spammers are focusing on registering new domains in top-level domains (TLDs) that have a reputation for delivering a lot of spam, but that also does not appear to be the case."

