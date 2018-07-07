The .EU Top-Level Domain Facing Radical Shake Up as a Result of the Proposed New European Regulation

In response to outdated Regulations in a rapidly changing world of domain names and internet governance, the European Commission earlier this year proposed a new Europen Regulation for the .EU Top Level Domain (TLD). In a post published today in Lexology, Hogan Lovells foresees a radical change, should the proposed new legislation be adopted. She says: "it may eventually mean that we will see a radical shake up in the .EU namespace, for example in relation to the Registry, the registrars, the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) procedures and the eligibility of end users." In addition, she continues: [The Commission has stated that] creating an innovative, principles-based, future-proof regulatory framework that does not require legislative revision to implement developments in the domain name industry, the Commission hopes that the proposal will foster innovation in the .EU ecosystem..."