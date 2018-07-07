Home / News I have a News Tip

The .EU Top-Level Domain Facing Radical Shake Up as a Result of the Proposed New European Regulation

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 24, 2018 1:05 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 671

In response to outdated Regulations in a rapidly changing world of domain names and internet governance, the European Commission earlier this year proposed a new Europen Regulation for the .EU Top Level Domain (TLD). In a post published today in Lexology, Hogan Lovells foresees a radical change, should the proposed new legislation be adopted. She says: "it may eventually mean that we will see a radical shake up in the .EU namespace, for example in relation to the Registry, the registrars, the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) procedures and the eligibility of end users." In addition, she continues: [The Commission has stated that] creating an innovative, principles-based, future-proof regulatory framework that does not require legislative revision to implement developments in the domain name industry, the Commission hopes that the proposal will foster innovation in the .EU ecosystem..."

Related topics: Domain Management, Domain Names, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics