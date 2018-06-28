Trump Relaxes U.S. Regulation to Launch Cyberattacks

President Donald Trump has reversed an Obama-era policy that set limits on how the United States deploys cyberattacks. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Trump is seeking to relax regulations and make it easier for the country to launch cyber attacks. Jack Herrera reporting in the Pacific Standard: "Regulations introduced under President Barack Obama set strict guidelines on how and when cyber attacks could be launched: Presidential Policy Directive 20, which Trump undid on Wednesday, set a framework that required multiple members of the executive branch to be consulted before any cyber attack was launched. Reactions to the policy reversal were mixed. ... many in the military and intelligence communities applauded the change… other experts worried about what sort of power this might cede to the Pentagon and other intelligence agencies..."