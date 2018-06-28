Home / News I have a News Tip

Trump Relaxes U.S. Regulation to Launch Cyberattacks

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 16, 2018 12:44 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 475

President Donald Trump has reversed an Obama-era policy that set limits on how the United States deploys cyberattacks. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Trump is seeking to relax regulations and make it easier for the country to launch cyber attacks. Jack Herrera reporting in the Pacific Standard: "Regulations introduced under President Barack Obama set strict guidelines on how and when cyber attacks could be launched: Presidential Policy Directive 20, which Trump undid on Wednesday, set a framework that required multiple members of the executive branch to be consulted before any cyber attack was launched. Reactions to the policy reversal were mixed. ... many in the military and intelligence communities applauded the change… other experts worried about what sort of power this might cede to the Pentagon and other intelligence agencies..."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics