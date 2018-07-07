Home / News I have a News Tip

In an Eight-Hour Test, Cuba Makes Internet Access Available Nationwide

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 15, 2018 8:53 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 360

Cuba's government provided free internet to more than 5 million cellphone users on Tuesday as an eight-hour test prior to launching sales of the service. Reuter reports: "Cuba is one of the Western Hemisphere's least connected countries. State-run telecommunications monopoly ETECSA announced the trial, with Tuesday marking the first time internet services were available nationwide. There are hundreds of WiFi hotspots in Cuba but virtually no home penetration."

Doug Madory from Oracle's Internet Intelligence unit noted today that a "Surge in DNS queries from Cuba [was] observed yesterday as the country tested national mobile Internet service." (see figure on the right)

There are no details yet on the potential cost of the mobile internet for Cubans but ETECSA is currnetly charging embassies and enterprises $45 a month for four gigabytes.

Related topics: Access Providers, Mobile Internet, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics