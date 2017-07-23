British Organizations Could Face Massive Fines for Cybersecurity Failures

Organizations who fail to implement effective cybersecurity measures could be fined as much as £17 million or 4% of global turnover, as part of Britain's plan to prevent cyberattacks that could result in major disruption to services such as transport, health or electricity networks. The Guardian reports: "The move comes after the [National Health Service] NHS became the highest-profile victim of a global ransomware attack, which resulted in operations being cancelled, ambulances being diverted and patient records being made unavailable. ... The issue came to the fore again after a major IT failure at British Airways left 75,000 passengers stranded and cost the airline £80m… The consultation will also focus on system failures, with requirements for companies to show what action they are taking to reduce the risks."
Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Policy & Regulation

