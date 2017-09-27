Google Building a Third Data Center in Singapore to Keep up With Rapid Growth in the Region

Google's first Southeast Asia data center in Singapore opened in 2015

Google built its first Southeast Asia data center in Singapore back in 2011 and quickly expanded to a second building in 2015. The company has now annouced a third data center to keep up with the rapid growth in users and usage in the region. Joe Kava, VP of Data Centers at Google says: "In the three years since our last update, more than 70 million people in Southeast Asia have gotten online for the first time, bringing the region's total to more than 330 million — that's more than the population of the United States. ... this expansion will bring our long-term investment in Singapore data centers to USD $850 million."