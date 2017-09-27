Home / News I have a News Tip

Google Building a Third Data Center in Singapore to Keep up With Rapid Growth in the Region

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 02, 2018 8:20 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 426

Google's first Southeast Asia data center in Singapore opened in 2015

Google built its first Southeast Asia data center in Singapore back in 2011 and quickly expanded to a second building in 2015. The company has now annouced a third data center to keep up with the rapid growth in users and usage in the region. Joe Kava, VP of Data Centers at Google says: "In the three years since our last update, more than 70 million people in Southeast Asia have gotten online for the first time, bringing the region's total to more than 330 million — that's more than the population of the United States. ... this expansion will bring our long-term investment in Singapore data centers to USD $850 million."

Related topics: Data Center
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics