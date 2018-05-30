Home / News I have a News Tip

Google Credits USB-Based Security Keys for Successfully Protecting Its 85000 Employees from Phishing

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 25, 2018 10:13 AM PDT
According to multiple sources, Google this week reported that since early 2017, it has not had any of its 85,000 plus employees phished on their work accounts. The company credits the positive outcome to requiring all employees to use a physical Security Keys. Brian Krebs reporting in Krebs on Security: "a Security Key implements a form of multi-factor authentication known as Universal 2nd Factor (U2F), which allows the user to complete the login process simply by inserting the USB device and pressing a button on the device. The key works without the need for any special software drivers. ... Once a device is enrolled for a specific Web site that supports Security Keys, the user no longer needs to enter their password at that site..."

Related topics: Cybersecurity
