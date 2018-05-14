Neustar Announces New President and CEO Succeeding Lisa Hook

Neustar Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors have appointed Charles Gottdiener as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Gottdiener, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at Providence Equity Partners succeeds Lisa Hook, who served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Neustar Board of Directors since 2010. Hook will remain on the Board and work closely with Mr. Gottdiener to ensure a seamless transition, company says in its press release issued on Monday.

Hook explains the timing for this transition: "Neustar has successfully completed the transformation we began in 2011 to become the leading provider of identity resolution-based information services. ... Last August, Golden Gate Capital and GIC offered us a compelling opportunity to further invest in our long-term growth and operational flexibility, and with Neustar positioned for future success, now is the right time for a leadership transition."