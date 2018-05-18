Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN Issues Notice of Breach of Registry Agreement to .Pharmacy TLD Operator

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 12, 2018 3:35 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,071

The National Association of Board of Pharmacy ("NABP"), the operator of the .Pharmacy top-level domain is in breach of its Registry Agreement with the ICANN according to a letter issued by the agency today. NABP has been accused of failing to operate the TLD in a transparent manner consistent with general principles of openness and non-discrimination. The letter also indicates that NABP has failed to publish on its website primary contact information for handling inquiries related to
malicious conduct in the TLD feedback. Failure to comply by August 11 may result in the termination of NABP's contact ICANN warns.

Related topics: ICANN, Policy & Regulation, Registry Services, New TLDs
