Doug Madory Reports on Shutting Down the BGP Hijack Factory

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 10, 2018 11:24 AM PDT
A lengthy email to the NANOG mailing list last month concerning suspicious routing activities of a company called Bitcanal initiated a concerted effort to kick a bad actor off the Internet. Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Oracle Dyn, in a post today reports on some of the details behind this effort: "When presented with the most recent evidence of hijacks, transit providers GTT and Cogent, to their credit, immediately disconnected Bitcanal as a customer.  With the loss of international transit, Bitcanal briefly reconnected via Belgian telecom BICS before being disconnected once they were informed of their new customer’s reputation."

Related topics: Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Networks
