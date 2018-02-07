Home / News I have a News Tip

Andrew Sullivan Selected as the New President & CEO of Internet Society

By CircleID Reporter
  Jun 29, 2018
The Internet Society announced today that it has selected Andrew Sullivan as the organization's new President and Chief Executive Officer. Sullivan will assume leadership of the global non-profit organization on 1 September 2018. As President and CEO, Sullivan will also join the Internet Society's Board of Trustees. From the announcement: "Sullivan brings many years of experience in the Internet industry to his new role, having worked to enhance the Internet's value as an open, global platform throughout his career. Among his notable achievements is the launch of the .info Internet top-level domain name. While at Dyn, now a Global Business Unit of the Oracle Corporation, he managed the Domain Name System (DNS) development and architecture departments. This led to his appointment to the Internet Architecture Board (IAB) — which oversees the technical evolution of the Internet — where he was elected Chair from 2015-2017."

