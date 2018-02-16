Detroit, Memphis and Miami Amongst Worst Connected Cities in the US

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) has ranked all 185 U.S. cities with that 50,000 households by the total percentage of each city's households lacking fixed broadband internet subscriptions. The study used data from the 2016 American Community Survey (ACS), released in September 2017 by the U.S. Census Bureau. "The term 'Fixed broadband Internet' as used by the Census includes wireline broadband technologies (cable Internet, DSL, fiber to the premises) as well as satellite and 'fixed wireless' technologies," notes NDIA. "It does not include 3G and 4G mobile service such as one purchases for a smartphone, or non-broadband connections like dial-up modems." High amongst the list of worst top 25 cities are Brownsville, TX; Detroit, MI; Hialeah, FL; Shreveport, LA; and Memphis, TN. Report on the full analysis available here.