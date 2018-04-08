Celebrating Six Years Since World IPv6 Launch - and How Far IPv6 Has Come!

Six years ago today, organizations all across the Internet came together as part of World IPv6 Launch to permanently enable IPv6 on their networks. Today, from that tiny launch the global Internet has grown to where over 25% of users are regularly connecting over IPv6. In some regions, this is significantly higher. For example, 237 million people in India connect over IPv6. Some mobile operators have over 80 or 90% of their devices connecting over IPv6. 28% of the Alexa Top 1000 websites are IPv6-enabled.

We've come an amazing distance in six years! To mark this 6th anniversary, we at the Internet Society celebrated with:

Many other organizations, companies, universities and individuals have joined into the activity as well. Some of the other posts I've seen include:

And more seeming to be posted all the time to the #v6launch hashtag on Twitter or in /r/ipv6/ on Reddit. (And feel free to leave additional links in the comments.)

Of course, we're not done. There's still the rest of the Internet that needs to make the migration! But the excuse that "no one is doing IPv6" is gone. For so many people and networks, IPv6 is the new normal and is the future of Internet connectivity.

Today is a day for celebration — and then we need to get back to help turning on the "production" Internet for everyone else!

If you haven't started yet, or are trying to understand how you start the migration to IPv6, there are now many resources out there. I'd, of course, recommend the Internet Society's Deploy360 resources on IPv6, but I'm just a wee bit biased since I helped build that site in a previous role.

Regardless… just get started now!

P.S. And if you are a network operator already offering IPv6 to your customers, please consider registering as part of the World IPv6 Launch effort to help us with measurements.