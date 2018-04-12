Kaspersky Lab Software Too Deeply Embedded in US Gov Network, Impossible to Get Rid Off by October

The law set by U.S. Government for all agencies to fully remove the controversial Russian based Kaspersky Lab security software by October is proving a lot harder than anticipated. The software is too deeply embedded in the infrastructure and impossible to get rid off in time according to U.S. officials. Daily Beast reports: "Multiple divisions of the U.S. government are confronting the reality that code written by the Moscow-based security company is embedded deep within American infrastructure, in routers, firewalls, and other hardware — and nobody is certain how to get rid of it. 'It's messy, and it's going to take way longer than a year [said a U.S. official]. Congress didn't give anyone money to replace these devices, and the budget had no wiggle-room to begin with.'