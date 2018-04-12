Home / News I have a News Tip

Kaspersky Lab Software Too Deeply Embedded in US Gov Network, Impossible to Get Rid Off by October

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 23, 2018 1:23 PM PDT
The law set by U.S. Government for all agencies to fully remove the controversial Russian based Kaspersky Lab security software by October is proving a lot harder than anticipated. The software is too deeply embedded in the infrastructure and impossible to get rid off in time according to U.S. officials. Daily Beast reports: "Multiple divisions of the U.S. government are confronting the reality that code written by the Moscow-based security company is embedded deep within American infrastructure, in routers, firewalls, and other hardware — and nobody is certain how to get rid of it. 'It's messy, and it's going to take way longer than a year [said a U.S. official]. Congress didn't give anyone money to replace these devices, and the budget had no wiggle-room to begin with.'

