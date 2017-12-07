Major US Telcos Selling Customer Location Information to Third Party Companies, Reports Krebs

While it is a known fact that mobile phones are giving away the approximate location of users' whereabouts for better call quality and emergency calls, security reporter Brian Krebs says major mobile providers in the U.S. are overstepping the boundaries. He writes: "[T]he major mobile providers in the United States — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — are selling this location information to third-party companies — in real time — without your consent or a court order, and with apparently zero accountability for how this data will be used, stored, shared or protected. ... Right now, to be free of constant tracking the only thing you can do is remove the SIM card from your mobile device never put it back in unless you want people to know where you are."