Department of Homeland Security Issues More Warnings on Security Vulnerabilities in Medical Devices

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in medical devices which have come after independent researchers, or the companies themselves, reporting the problems. Marianne McGee reporting in Bank Info Security: "The two latest alerts from DHS's Industrial Control Systems Emergency Response Team warn of the risk that flaws could be exploited by attackers to obtain unauthorized access to systems or to modify settings. They deal with vulnerabilities in some wireless electrocardiogram products from Silex Technologies and GE Healthcare, and vulnerabilities in certain computed tomography, or CT, systems from Philips. Among the agency's other warnings earlier this year was one about other GE Healthcare products."